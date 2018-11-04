Sun November 04, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 4, 2018

'Ghosts in the Graveyard’ makes way with screening at AFM

SANTA MONICA: Cellar Door Productions, hands in with bloody, shared the first trailer and stills from 'Ghost in the Graveyard', a paranormal cinematic at the ongoing American Film Market (AFM).

A small town cursed with the death of Martha has long blamed Sally Sullivan for the incident. Things start to get worse as the vengeful ghost returns to haunt the children who witnessed her death during their childhood game in their youth.

Sally attempts to resolve the paranormal wrath Martha’s ghost has stirred in the town, so slain Martha can rest in peace for good— which unveils some deep secrets that will have consequences for everyone involved.”

It stars Kelli Berglund (Disney’s “Lab Rats”, Gregg Araki’s “Now Apocalypse”), Royce Johnson (Marvel’s “Daredevil”), Jake Busey (“Stranger Things”, “The Predator”), Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, The Last Movie Star) and Jason James Richter (The Free Willy franchise).

AFM, kicking  off sales, will go on till November 7, 2018, in Santa Monica.

