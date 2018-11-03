Sat November 03, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2018

Fans disappointed as Rahat Fateh Ali cancels Riyadh performance

RIYADH: Singing legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan left his fans shocked and disappointed on Friday after a last-minute cancellation of his performance at Riyadh’s King Fahad Culture Center, a media report said.

According to Arab News, about 3,000 fans, mainly Pakistani and Indian expatriates, had already arrived at the venue, when the announcement of cancelation was made due to political tension in Pakistan.

Rahat’s first concert in Saudi Arabia was completely sold out in less than three days with ticket’s ranging in price from SR100 to SR1,000.

Rahat, who pulled out of the show at the eleventh hour, said: “I, along with the Pakistani embassy and the Saudi government agencies decided to postpone the show keeping in the situation in Pakistan.”

The singer, however, said that he was “completely overwhelmed by the love and respect I got in Riyadh.”

Rahat also said: “I promise I will do my best to make this up to everybody I’ve let down today, I will definitely perform in Riyadh later, when the situation improves. I will come back to perform as soon as normalcy is restored in Pakistan.”

