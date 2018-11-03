Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

One of the most popular animated films by Disney, Frozen will finally be unveiling its sequel this month and according to the latest hearsay the film has shifted its release date to a week prior, setting free a tide of euphoria among fans.



Disney publicized the news of the sequel hitting theaters a week earlier shifting its release date from November 27, 2018 to November 22.

The sequel coming six years after the release of the first part in 2013, is already building up hopes and is expected to make it big at the box office as well.

The Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck directorial will be bringing back the same characters in the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood and many others. Presently, it remains unconfirmed that Jonathon Groff who voiced the avatar of Kristoff will be returning to the sequel or not.