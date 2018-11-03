Much-awaited Akshay Kumar-starrer '2.0' unveils trailer

Bollywood’s much awaited sci-fi thriller 2.0 just unveiled its trailer after much anticipation of fans, elevating the hopes and expectations of movie buffs all around.

Amidst a star-studded grand event in Chennai, the much-awaited S. Shankar directorial unveiled its first action-packed visually enticing trailer ahead of its release in a 3D setting with additional speakers set underneath each seat to give an immersive experience.

According to Times of India, the film, publicized to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India, is said to be involving the blood, sweat and tears of over 3000 technicians around the world bringing its visual effects game to an unmatchable level.

Much of the film’s hype was created through the distinguished cast consisting of Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain and many others.

Produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and K. Karunamoorthy, the film is slated to release on November 29, 2018.



