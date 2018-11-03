Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali reveals how she will live her final year of life

Pakistani-American chef Fatima Ali who has been told she has only a year to live due to her terminal cancer is making the most of her life by planning to tour the world tasting food.



During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 29-year-old, shed light on her condition and what she has on her bucket list now that she has been told her days are numbered.

The Top Chef contestant recounted how she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, -a rare form of bone and soft tissue cancer in 2017, saying: “So after – maybe two months after filming, I had this dull ache in my left shoulder, which I ignored for a couple more months. I got an MRI, and within four hours, he calls me on my cell phone , and he’s like, ‘look, I hate to do this on the phone but I really don’t want to waste any time. This could be very serious. I’m going to refer you to an oncologist’.”

She went on to express her feelings at the moment of discovery saying: “It was obviously incredibly jarring. It was the biggest shock of my life, but I knew that the only way I was going to beat this was through positivity and rallying the people around me.”

In spite of getting deemed cancer free in July, the disease had returned and this time, she was told she had a year to live. “I had this nagging feeling that something wasn’t right. So, we went back to New York, got another PET scan and my doctor us down and they were like, ‘the cancer’s back.’ I looked at my doctor and I was like, ‘tell me straight, how long do I have?’ And he was like, ‘a year.’”

During the interview, Fatima goes on to share her plans of living her last moments to the fullest: “Honestly, I have so many restaurants I want to go to around Europe — you’re obviously invited. So is Portia – you know, go to Italy, go to France, go to Spain, go to South Africa. Go on a safari. So many things I want to do.”

During the final lapse of the interview, Fatima also received a pleasant surprise from the acclaimed talk show host who brings forward a $50,000 cheque to help her fund her travels.