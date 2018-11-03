Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

While female superheroes are starting to garner attention in Hollywood right now, Amber Heard who played Mera in Aquaman wants the surge of female dominance through these characters to continue.



According to a report by Business Standard, the 32-year-old actor looks forward to continue her work with female superheroes as not many strong female characters exist in the fictional universe presently.

“There’s so much room for tough, never-before-seen and undiscovered heroes. We’ve really just got about two superheroes that happen to be women, which means there’s so much room for so many more characters,” she stated.

She went on say: “There’s definitely a demand for it. So we just need to keep going. There is a lot of room for shared time, shared screen, shared pages with so many versions of vigorous females out there. It’s about time we have more.”

Speaking of her authoritative and influential character, the Justice League starlet revealed further: “They had me at sword and a crown. Zack Snyder (director) and I spoke on the phone and I did not really think a comic book film would be something that would be appropriate for me. Knowing nothing about the comic book world… nothing about the universe, I did not really have any reason to feel like that would resonate with my sensibilities or my core principles.”