Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Globally celebrated ‘Gladiator’ franchise is coming up with a second instalment of the film after years and years of discussion.



Director Ridley Scott has confirmed making a sequel of the Oscar-winning film, Deadline reported. The film’s script will be put together by The Town scribe Peter Craig.

Starring Russel Crowe in the role of Maximus, the original film portrays Crowe as a General of the Roman army who is deceived by the Emperor and left for dead as his family is murdered ruthlessly.

He is eventually forced to become a Gladiator after being taken as a captive by slave traders who lead him back to Rome to fight as a gladiator while plotting his revenge against Emperor that betrayed him.

As for now, it is unsure as to how the sequel will go as Maximus gets killed in the original film by the end.