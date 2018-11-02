Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

With the most awaited Bollywood wedding only a few days away, it looks like the bride and groom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kick started the festivities with a traditional Nandi puja.



In the latest photos circulating the internet, the 32-year-old bathing beauty looks elated as the celebrations to her wedding finally kick in with a traditional Nandi puja at her residence in Begaluru.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani was the first to give a sneak peak of the event that showed a delighted Deepika glowing in a saffron shalwar kameez suit by esteemed Indian designer Sabyasachi.





In Hindu tradition the ceremony is performed at the residence of the bride and groom prior to the wedding where a coconut is placed in a copper pot filled with holy water that symbolizes the initiation of the festivities and stands to bless the couple with a long, healthy and happy life.

The power couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in a star studded ceremony at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy.