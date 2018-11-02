Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the most awaited Bollywood wedding only a few days away, it looks like the bride and groom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kick started the festivities with a traditional Nandi puja.
In the latest photos circulating the internet, the 32-year-old bathing beauty looks elated as the celebrations to her wedding finally kick in with a traditional Nandi puja at her residence in Begaluru.
Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani was the first to give a sneak peak of the event that showed a delighted Deepika glowing in a saffron shalwar kameez suit by esteemed Indian designer Sabyasachi.
In Hindu tradition the ceremony is performed at the residence of the bride and groom prior to the wedding where a coconut is placed in a copper pot filled with holy water that symbolizes the initiation of the festivities and stands to bless the couple with a long, healthy and happy life.
The power couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in a star studded ceremony at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy.
