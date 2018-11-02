Fri November 02, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

With the most awaited Bollywood wedding only a few days away, it looks like the bride and groom Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have kick started the festivities with a traditional Nandi puja.

In the latest photos circulating the internet, the 32-year-old bathing beauty looks elated as the celebrations to her wedding finally kick in with a traditional Nandi puja at her residence in Begaluru.

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani was the first to give a sneak peak of the event that showed a delighted Deepika glowing in a saffron shalwar kameez suit by esteemed Indian designer Sabyasachi.

View this post on Instagram

To new beginnings ️️ @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on


In Hindu tradition the ceremony is performed at the residence of the bride and groom prior to the wedding where a coconut is placed in a copper pot filled with holy water that symbolizes the initiation of the festivities and stands to bless the couple with a long, healthy and happy life.

The power couple is all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in a star studded ceremony at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como in Italy. 

