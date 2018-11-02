Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

World

Web Desk
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 2, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Friday, November 2, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 1, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Many of you will spend a lot of time daydreaming or woolgathering today. You just can’t help it. That’s OK.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Be careful with all financial matters today. Something might confuse you. You could have the wrong information, or someone else might deliberately try to deceive you.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Your energy level is low today, so just accept this. Get more rest if you can. Don’t try to work too hard or take on big projects.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

It’s likely that you’ll meet someone who will misrepresent something today. (Possibly, you are tempted to do this?) Either way, avoid this losing situation. You don’t need it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Be very careful today in your discussions with others, especially in group situations. Deceptionand misinformation are rampant today. Agree to nothing.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In discussion with authority figures today, try to be as clear as you can. If you don’t understand what is expected of you, clarify it. People are confusing today!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If you think someone is seducing you to a new way of thinking today, be careful! You easily can be swayed if someone tells you what you want to hear (even if it’s not true).

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is not the day to make important decisions about how to share or divide anything, especially jointly held property and inheritances. Postpone this for another day. (You’ll be glad you did.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep things light in all your interactions with partners and close friends today, because misunderstandings are rampant. Others might misunderstand you – or vice versa, you will misunderstand them. Just cope.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be ready to double-check facts and information on the job today, because people will make mistakes, including you. Someone also might spread a falsehood or simply be misinformed about something.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t be discouraged in matters related to romance, children, sports and entertainment. It’s very easy to believe that your glass is half-empty today. That’s just how things look.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

A parent or family member might discourage you in some way today. Worse yet, someone actually might lie to you. Nothing is as it appears today. Tread carefully.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Family of singer Chris Cornell sues doctor over suicide

Family of singer Chris Cornell sues doctor over suicide
US man set to die in Tennessee electric chair

US man set to die in Tennessee electric chair
Drunk Japan Airlines pilot was ´almost 10 times over limit´

Drunk Japan Airlines pilot was ´almost 10 times over limit´
Trump reports ´very good´ phone call on trade with China´s Xi

Trump reports ´very good´ phone call on trade with China´s Xi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Rana Dagubatti replaces Nana Patekar in 'Housefull 4' following harassment row

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket

Azhar Ali announces retirement from ODI cricket
I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

I've never had friendships in Hollywood till Times Up movement: Natalie Portman

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to star Sonam, Aishwarya, Madhuri amongst others: report

Photos & Videos

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song

Katrina Kaif scrapped her knees for Thugs of Hindostan Song
Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday

Looking back at Aishwarya's glam moments on her 45th birthday
Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’

Aamir Khan hugs SRK in appreciation of upcoming film ‘Zero’
Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans

Priyanka Chopra's cameo appearance in Isn't It Romantic trailer upsets fans