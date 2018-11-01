Daily Horoscope For Thursday, November 1, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day. You’ll especially enjoy talking to neighbors, relatives and siblings. Many of you can make money from your words today.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You’re full of moneymaking schemes today, or possibly money-spending schemes! Whatever the case, postpone both of these ideas until Thursday, when things look more financially solid.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Both the Sun and the Moon are in your sign today, along with fair Venus. This makes it a pleasant, easygoing day to enjoy the company of others. Try to relax as much as possible.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re focused on behind-the-scenes matters and working at home. This could yield good results from your efforts to research something. Secret love affairs are possible.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with others today, especially in group situations. People who are younger and creative will especially catch your eye. Think about your future goals today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are still so energized with Mars in your sign that everyone around you notices this. Fortunately, today is an easy day to get along with authority figures – bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy gorgeous architectural buildings, beautiful parks, boutiques, museums and art galleries. Your soul will sing!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others might come your way today. Keep your eyes open for these opportunities. Whatever you do receive will arrive with no strings attached.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to enjoy time with partners and close friends. There’s an easygoing element to this day that makes conversations with others friendly and harmonious.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Co-workers are supportive today. This is a good day to make where you work look more attractive. Romance with a co-worker also might begin.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This can be a lovely, pleasant, flirtatious day for many of you. Enjoy sports events, social outings, movies and the theater. Playful times with children will be rewarding.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’ll enjoy redecorating or tweaking your digs today, because you want to make things look more attractive. However, wait until Thursday to make important purchases for your home.