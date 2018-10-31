Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, October 31, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Today you are so confident! You’re almost swaggering because you’re full of big, money-making ideas that excite you. You quite literally feel like a player, because you know you’re in the zone!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You easily will see the big picture in anything you look at or discuss today. You also will be intellectually more tolerant of other people’s viewpoints.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

A kind of inner optimism makes you feel happy, content and enthusiastic about life today. Essentially, it’s a belief in your own positive future.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

All group activities will be rewarding and upbeat for you. Accept invitations from others. It’s time to rally the troops!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will be extremely positive today. Others are impressed with your ability to “think big.”

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans are exciting. You’re starting to wrap your head around bigger ideas that you previously had entertained. This enthusiasm extends to school plans and anything having to do with medicine and the law.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep your pockets open, because others will be generous to you today. This is an excellent day to discuss how to share or divide something, especially inheritances and jointly held property.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with friends and partners are unusually positive and upbeat today. In part, this is because people feel generous to each other.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a wonderful day at work. Meetings with co-workers will be positive and successful. Work-related travel is likely. (But you will like it.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

What a fun-loving day to party! Enjoy playful activities with children. Artists will be particularly confident about their ability to create something.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family gatherings will be enjoyable today because everyone is in a great mood. People will be generous and supportive of each other, which sets the tone for a happy get-together.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Because you’re full of positive thoughts today, that is how your day will unfold. First comes the thought, then comes the word, and from the word springs the deed. Soon the deed becomes habit, which eventually hardens into character. Thoughts are important!