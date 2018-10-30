Tue October 30, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 30, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 30, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You’ll be busier in the next month. Short trips, errands, discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors, plus increased reading will accelerate your daily pace.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In the next month, you’ll be keen to work hard to earn money. Some of you also might be contemplating a major expenditure.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Today the Sun moves into Gemini to stay for the next four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It’s all about you!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You now enter a four-week period just before your birthday. This is the best time of year for you to plan ahead and decide what you want your new year to be all about.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular month ahead! Accept all invitations. Enjoy schmoozing with others. Many of you also will join classes, clubs, groups and associations.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

In the coming month, the Sun will be at the top of your chart. (This happens only once a year.) This means people in authority will notice you in a favorable way. (It’s like great lighting for you.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Grab every opportunity to travel in the next month, because you want to spread your wings. Be a tourist in your own town. Visit new places and learn new things.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the coming month, you will be unusually intense and passionate about everything. (Romance will be hot and heavy!)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do whatever you can to get more rest, because the Sun is now sitting opposite from your sign, which means it’s as far away as it ever gets in the year. Respect your need for more sleep.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Suddenly, you’re gung-ho to get organized. In the month ahead, you’ll want to be as efficient and effective as possible. Act on this burst of energy!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Get ready for a fun-loving, playful month ahead, because the stars want you to party! Go on a vacation. Enjoy love affairs and romance. Sports and playful times with children will appeal.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Home, family and your domestic scene will be your top priority in the month ahead. Interaction with a parent could be significant.

