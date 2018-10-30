Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Halloween falls the day before All Saint's Day, a Christian festival to celebrate recognized saints.
Celebrated on October 31 every year, its activities involve trick or treating and dressing up in fancy dresses.
Google, which celebrates important events and celebrities with Doodles, has come up with its first-ever interactive Doodle for Halloween.
