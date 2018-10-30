Tue October 30, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 30, 2018

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Halloween falls the day before All Saint's Day, a Christian festival to celebrate recognized saints.

Celebrated on October 31 every year, its activities involve trick or treating and dressing up in fancy dresses.

Google, which celebrates important events and celebrities with  Doodles, has come up with its first-ever interactive Doodle for Halloween.


