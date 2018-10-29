Mon October 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Fashion 2 on the cards, reveals Madhur Bhandarkar on ten-year anniversary

Upon the ten-year mark since the release of his hit film ‘Fashion’, famed director Madhur Bhandarkar has unbridled a surge of eagerness and elation over fans as he confirmed the sequel to the film.

The 50-year-old esteemed director who unveiled the murkier facet of the fashion industry in India through his 2008-released super hit film revealed on its ten-year anniversary that a second part is also on the cards.

The filmmaker in conversation with Indian Express stated: “I have the concept of Fashion 2 ready with me. There are quite a few stories that I have in mind, all inspired from the real world. I always make films based on real life stories that are relevant to the society. So I won’t be shifting focus this time either but it’s at a very nascent stage and we will start developing the story and script sometime soon."

Moreover, he added: Making sequels never interested me. I want my films to end on a positive and triumphant note. Many a time, I have been asked why didn’t I make sequels to Chandni Bar, Page 3 or Corporate and I had told them that I never felt the need to. As far as Fashion is concerned, I had been thinking about the other stories related to the world. The film was initially three hours and 10 minutes long and I had to chop it down to two hours and 35 minutes. So there are several stories from the world that still need to be told.”

The director treads ahead and touches the subject of the cast of the film, lauding them for their performances that gave the film its success. “All my actors contributed to the film and did more than what was expected of them. Priyanka, Kangana and Mugdha, at times would deliver so well in front of the camera that it would amaze everyone. Now that the film turns 10, I am recalling all the memories. While we were shooting the film, it was really difficult for me to direct the fashion shows. At times, it was emotional to shoot certain scenes, like the one where Priyanka walks the ramp even after being informed that her friend, Kangana, is no more, or the scene where Kangana is walking the ramp confidently even after being hit black and blue by her boyfriend," he stated.

