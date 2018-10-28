PSP leaders in talks with Ishratul Ebad to form new party

KARACHI: Some central leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have contacted former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad to form a new party, Geo reported on Sunday.

According to sources, Anis Advocate, Raza Haroon, Dr Saghir, Wasim Aftab, Salim Tajak and Shakil Umar have parted ways with PSP head and former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal after party’s poor showing in the last general elections.

The-newly launched party failed to win a single national or provincial assembly seat in the elections.

Sources add that disgruntled PSP leaders have begun consultation with Dr Ishratul Ebad regarding possibility of forming a new political party.

They have decided to adopt a joint strategy under the leadership of Isratul Ebad.

Sources further say that those leaving the PSP have proposed that a new political party be launched for the betterment of Sindh’s urban areas.