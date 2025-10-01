CM Maryam announces major uplift projects for Murree

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz addresses inauguration ceremony of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre in Samli, Murree, on October 1, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday announced major development projects for the tourist destination Murree, including water supply, school upgrades, Green Line buses and a train service.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centre in Samli, Murree, the Punjab CM said the facility for heart patients was built in a short period and had already begun operations, with five angiographies performed on its first day.

Cardiac surgeries are set to begin in the days to come, she added.

The Punjab CM added that the police, health, and education departments for Murree were now functioning independently. Roads had also been built before formal announcements were made.

CM Maryam further said Murree's schools were being upgraded, a major water project was being introduced, and a sanitation scheme was also being launched. A tourism force had also been created to make Murree one of the world's leading tourist destinations.

She said the expressway had been built to facilitate millions of visitors and that the "Suthra Punjab" programme was handling cleanliness in Murree.

The Murree Cardiac Centre would also serve residents of Galiyat. A modern hospital would be constructed in Bhurban, while the administration had been instructed to run three buses for Samli Hospital.

According to the chief minister, an order for 15 buses for Murree had been placed. The Green Line bus service would be free for students, the elderly, and women. She added that a train service would also be launched, eliminating the need for tourists to bring private vehicles.

She remarked that while many in the past had made empty announcements and false promises, her government had delivered projects without promises.

She said facing challenges such as severe flooding in Punjab had not stopped her administration from continuing work.