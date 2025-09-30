Five killed, at least 20 wounded in deadly Quetta blast

CCTV footage showing a blast in Quetta on September 30, 2025. — Screeengrab via Geo News

QUETTA/RAWALPINDI: At least five people were killed and more than 20 people were injured in a blast near Zarghoon Road in Quetta, authorities said on Tuesday.

The blast was reportedly followed by heavy gunfire, sending panic through the area.

The initiall reports by police suggested three people were killed with over a dozen injured. However, the toll was revised to five dead and over 20 hurt after Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Abdul Hadi confirmed the number of casualties.

The official said that all the casualties were civilian. Injured are being given medical aid, he added.

In response to the emergency, a spokesperson for the Health Department confirmed that emergency protocols were imposed at the Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical College (BMC), and the Trauma Centre. All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff have been summoned to the hospitals, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, security sources claimed that the attack was a suicide bombing carried out using a vehicle by Indian-sponsored terrorists, Fitna al-Hindustan. They said that all six terrorists, including the suicide bomber, dressed as FC personnel were killed in the blast, while two FC personel were injured.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.



