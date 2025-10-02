Deadly coach-truck collision leaves 6 dead, scores injured in Lasbela

People work at the site of a bus crash in Lasbela District, Balochistan province, Pakistan January 29, 2023.— Reuters

A deadly crash between a passenger coach and a truck near Zero Point in Othal, Lasbela, left at least six people dead and 17 others injured, police said on Thursday.

The coach, en route from Panjgur to Karachi, collided with the truck, leaving several passengers critically injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The crash caused major disruption on the national highway, with rescue teams working to clear the scene and assist the victims, SSP Lasbela Atif Amir added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details.