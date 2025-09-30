Pakistan yet to decide on joining Palestine peace force

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the country's leadership will decide on Pakistan’s potential role in the proposed Palestine peace force, stressing that the country’s long-standing policy on the issue remains unchanged.
Addressing a press conference, the foreign minister defended the country's decision to back the Gaza peace plan, floated by US President Donald Trump, saying that ground operations in Palestine would primarily be handled by local law enforcement agencies.
"Indonesia has offered 20,000 personnel for the peace force," he said, adding that Pakistani leadership would also take a decision in this regard.
"I’m sure Pakistan will also decide — the leadership will make the decision — and we have told them that whatever arrangement is made should be documented at the United Nations. There is also the UN peacekeeping force, but this was about a special force only for Gaza,” he added.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
