Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 28, 2018.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Double-check all your financial negotiations today. Something fuzzy could be present. You might not have all the facts, or the facts you do have might be faulty.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Your idealism is aroused today. Quite likely, you’ll feel more emotional about something, especially if you encounter someone who’s down on his or her luck.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You easily will put the wants and needs of others before your own because you feel quite selfless today. While it’s OK to act on this generous impulse, do make sure you have the real picture.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Today you’re entertaining goals that are more idealistic than usual. You might want to work with a group or a charitable organization to help those who are less fortunate.

(A noble impulse, indeed.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Others see you in an idealized way today.

This could be flattering; however, they also might misunderstand your intentions about something. Be aware of this.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be careful about being seduced by a teacher or group that others might consider to be a cult. You’re very vulnerable to being swayed by others today, especially smooth talkers.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a poor day to divide money or discuss how to share an inheritance or deal with shared property. There’s too much confusion. (Plus, people might not be completely truthful today.)

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re very tuned in to partners and close friends today. It’s almost as if you can mind-read. You can trust your intuition about what others want from you.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel unusually sympathetic toward a co-worker today, or, vice versa, you might elicit the sympathy of a co-worker.

Either way, your relationships at work will be personal today.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You’re definitely in touch with your creative talents today. Because your imagination is so active, it’s easy to dream up new ideas, concepts and ways of doing things.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Family conversations will be mutually sympathetic today. Someone might need to cry on your shoulder today, or perhaps, it’s the other way around?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Don’t worry if you spend a lot of time daydreaming today. Just call it a mental health day.