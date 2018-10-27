Sat October 27, 2018
Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani Mukerji-starrer ‘Hichki’ has wowed the Chines audiences and mustered a massive amount of Rs 100 crore at the local box office. The film has managed to achieve this in just two weeks of release. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, wrote, “#Hichki springs a BIG SURPRISE in #China... Crosses Rs 100 cr... The growth during weekends and strong trending on weekdays has helped put up a healthy total... Total till 25 Oct 2018: USD 13.94 mn [Rs 102.09 cr]... Power of good content!"

Hichki chronicles the life of an aspiring teacher, played by Rani, who is suffering from a nervous system disorder Tourette Syndrome due to which she faces discrimination in the society.

Directed by Siddharth Malhotra, the Rani-starrer released in India on March 23. 

