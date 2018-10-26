Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

World

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece

WASHINGTON: A 6.8-magnitude strong earthquake struck off Greece on Friday, the tremor was felt in the tourist hotspot island of Zante, monitoring groups said.

The earthquake hit on the southern part of the island, also known as Zakynthos, in the Ionian Sea at 2250 GMT Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Local media reported damage caused by landslides and power cuts.

USGS said the quake measured 6.8 and struck at a depth of 16.6 kilometres (10 miles).

The Athens earthquake observatory said it was felt strongly in Zante, a popular holiday destination with its own international airport.

Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Jamal Khashoggi´s killing was ´extrajudicial execution´: UN expert

Jamal Khashoggi´s killing was ´extrajudicial execution´: UN expert
Belgium to buy US F-35 fighters in blow to EU defence

Belgium to buy US F-35 fighters in blow to EU defence
Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Pentagon to send about 800 troops to US-Mexico border

Pentagon to send about 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Load More load more

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?