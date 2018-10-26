Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake strikes off Greece

WASHINGTON: A 6.8-magnitude strong earthquake struck off Greece on Friday, the tremor was felt in the tourist hotspot island of Zante, monitoring groups said.

The earthquake hit on the southern part of the island, also known as Zakynthos, in the Ionian Sea at 2250 GMT Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Local media reported damage caused by landslides and power cuts.

USGS said the quake measured 6.8 and struck at a depth of 16.6 kilometres (10 miles).

The Athens earthquake observatory said it was felt strongly in Zante, a popular holiday destination with its own international airport.

Greece lies on major fault lines and is regularly hit by earthquakes, but they rarely cause casualties.