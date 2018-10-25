Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 25, 2018

Karisma shares ‘twinning’ childhood photo with sister Kareena

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor shared her throwback picture with sister Kareena Kapoor yesterday, grabbing the attention of fans.

The ‘Dil to Pagal hai’ star shared this childhood photo on Instagram with these loving words for her sister, “Always Twinning,️ since forever!”

Wearing white and pink frocks, the Kapoor sisters look very cute and happy in the picture with adorable smiles on their faces.

Karisma has shared pictures like these in past also showing love and support to her baby sister. 

