Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

October 25, 2018

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor is reportedly dating Malaika Arora, former wife of Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan, and the duo is expected to make things official very soon.

Of late, the two have been making various public appearances together and rumours are rife regarding them making their relationship known to the rest of the world too.

“Malaika is no longer keen on hiding her proximity to Arjun. When she was with Arbaaz, the Khan family, especially Salman, made their disapproval very clear. But now that she has broken away from Arbaaz, she sees no reason to be coy about her closeness to Arjun. Besides, Arbaaz is also seeing someone else now,” Indian media quoted a source as saying.

A few days ago, the couple graced a reality show hand-in-hand and danced together on the stage. Malaika Arora is a judge on the show and Arjun had come to promote his newly-released film ‘Namaste England’.

Malaika and Arjun were also spotted together at the airport after returning from Italy where they had gone to celebrate Malaika’s 45th birthday bash.

The two have reportedly been in a relationship for several years.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan were officially divorced in 2017, after 18 years of marriage. Since then, Arbaaz has often been snapped together with girlfriend Georgia Andriani and rumours say that a wedding is on the cards next year.

