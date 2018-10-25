Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Wedding bells are chiming loud in Bollywood with two high-profile celebrity weddings just round the corner: Deepika-Ranveer and Priyanka-Nick nuptials.



While major details regarding the two matrimonies keep fans hooked, it’s the little updates that get everyone around B-town excited.

According to recent reports, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are reported to tie the knot early December, will have their sangeet and mehndi ceremonies on November 29 and 30 respectively.

The duo reportedly has 200 friends and family members on the guest list.

As for the location, it is being said that the couple will hold these ceremonies at Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy.