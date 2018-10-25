Thu October 25, 2018
Entertainment

AFP
October 25, 2018

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

OTTAWA: A Canadian rapper died after falling from the wing of a flying plane he was walking on during a music video shoot, his management team said.

Jon James, 33, died instantly in the "wing-walking" accident in Vernon, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to a statement.

"He had trained intensely for this stunt but as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn´t correct," said the statement, published alongside an online fundraiser to raise money for funeral costs and to release James´s new music.

"Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn´t have time to pull his chute."

James had also enjoyed success as a competitive freeskier and was known for carrying out extreme stunts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed they responded to "the sudden death of a parachuter" on Saturday evening.

CTV reported the plane and its pilot landed safely.

