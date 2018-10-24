Wed October 24, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 24, 2018

Arjun Kapoor replaces Salman in 'No Entry' sequel

There’s a ‘No Entry’ sequel on the way but it won’t be charmed by Bollywood’s veteran Salman Khan like the last time back in 2005.

Salman, whose iconic comedy had scored a massive hit in the film, himself had hinted in an interview that the No Entry sequel will be off the table this time.

"There is no Wanted or No Entry sequel happening. I'm doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. I want to do something that I instantly like. I take up films only if they excite me immediately. If something is narrated to me and I am like, 'I will tell you tomorrow' or 'I need some time to think', it's never happening," he told a daily.

The sequel ‘No Entry Main Entry’ has replaced Khan with Arjun Kapoor— who has recently dusted hands with Namaste England.

The filmmakers are also looking forward to another replacement for Fardeen Khan, who had starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu and Salman Khan in Anees Bazmee’s iconic comedy film.

'No Entry Main Entry' is expected to hit release in September 2019. 

