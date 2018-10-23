Tue October 23, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 23, 2018

Find out what Priyanka Chopra wants to wear on her wedding!

Wedding bells are chiming loud in Bollywood these days with Deepika Padukone and Rnaveer Singh tying the knot next month and now Priyanka Chopra too has stepped forward giving details of her big day.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Quantico actor shed light on what she will be donning on her wedding ceremony adding that her beau had become more comfortable in India with being his ‘other home.’

“By trip three, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends and going out a lot. He’s fine now. India is his other home,” she stated.

“I’m not someone who likes to go out too much. I’m someone who’ll call friends in. Nick loves experiences and knows his way around the country now. He knows where to go and what’s happening around town,” she went on to add.

Speaking about her wedding dress, the 36-year-old revealed: “I always believed that anything and everything that I wear has to be comfortable and cute. So my wedding dress is also going to be cute and comfortable.”

According to the buzz the duo is all set to walk down the aisle this December in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan palace with Chopra holding her bridal shower in New York this month. 

