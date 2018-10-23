Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

MANCHESTER UNITED: Cristiano Ronaldo stated Monday he is an "example" in his behaviour on and off the field amid allegations of rape made against the five-time Ballon d´Or winner in the United States.

"I know I am an example, 100 percent, in the pitch and outside the pitch," Ronaldo told a press conference ahead of his return to Manchester United, where he spent six years as a player, with Juventus in the Champions League.

A former American model Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009 just before he joined Real Madrid from United.

Ronaldo strenuously denied the allegations in a statement just over two weeks ago and has been backed by his club.

"I am always smiling, I am happy man, I´m blessed that I play in a fantastic club, I have a fantastic family, I have four kids, I am healthy," added Ronaldo.

"I have everything. So the rest, it doesn´t interfere on me. I´m very, very well."

The accusation hasn´t so far affected Ronaldo´s form on the field for his new club, who he joined from Madrid for 112 million euros ($128 million) in July.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in his last six Serie A appearances, but has yet to open his account in the Champions League after being sent-off just 30 minutes into his European debut against Valencia.

"I´m not going to lie in this situation," he added. "My lawyers they are confident and of course I am, too.

"The most important (thing) is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life.

"The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position. So, I´m good."