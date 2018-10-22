Pete Davidson breaks silence on breakup with Ariana Grande

Following the split with acclaimed singer Ariana Grande, comedian Pete Davidson has stepped forward opening up about the abrupt breakup the duo had last week.



The SNL cast member had come forth addressing the news in his first stage appearance since the two parted ways tackling the issue in a humorous way.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he stated.

Taking on the issue with some comedic interlude, Davidson also joked about covering one of his tattoos that he had gotten in honor of his relationship with the singer.

“So, obviously, we [Ariana and I] broke up. But when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. Then there was this poll in a magazine asking ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ and 93% of it said yes,” he added further.

The 24-year-old went ahead to comment: “My friend told me not to listen to it, he told me it’s just haters and I was like, yeah, I’m not stupid. Then the other day, we were in my kitchen and the same friend says, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid’.”

Reports citing sources have further revealed that post-breakup, Davidson was doing fine and had moved in with his family, leaving the $16million apartment in New York City where the former couple had previously resided in.

“He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing,” sources further revealed.