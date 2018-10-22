Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pete Davidson breaks silence on breakup with Ariana Grande

Following the split with acclaimed singer Ariana Grande, comedian Pete Davidson has stepped forward opening up about the abrupt breakup the duo had last week.

The SNL cast member had come forth addressing the news in his first stage appearance since the two parted ways tackling the issue in a humorous way.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?” he stated.

Taking on the issue with some comedic interlude, Davidson also joked about covering one of his tattoos that he had gotten in honor of his relationship with the singer.

“So, obviously, we [Ariana and I] broke up. But when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos. Then there was this poll in a magazine asking ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ and 93% of it said yes,” he added further.

The 24-year-old went ahead to comment: “My friend told me not to listen to it, he told me it’s just haters and I was like, yeah, I’m not stupid. Then the other day, we were in my kitchen and the same friend says, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid’.”

Reports citing sources have further revealed that post-breakup, Davidson was doing fine and had moved in with his family, leaving the $16million apartment in New York City where the former couple had previously resided in.

“He has a strong support system of family and friends around him that are keeping him laughing,” sources further revealed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Bilal Khan accused of plagiarizing Shamoon Ismail's 'Taare'

Tanushree Dutta files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

Tanushree Dutta files defamation suit against Rakhi Sawant

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Load More load more

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Herath to retire after first Test against England

Herath to retire after first Test against England

Photos & Videos

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding