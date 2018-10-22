All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

The whole of Bollywood has been rocked with two of its superstars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone confirming their wedding plans coming November.



While the dates are out, the venue has still been kept a secret. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s fans have been hooked to the internet to get insights of the big fat, Bolly wedding. From the designer to the coveted guest, read along to get to know the details of DeepVeer’s nuptials:

Wedding venue

As per reports, the much-awaited ceremony will be held at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy on November 14.

“A Delhi-based wedding planner has been roped for the shaadi which will be preceded by the sangeet on November 13,” a source revealed to Mumbai Mirror.

The wedding will be followed by receptions in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Wedding guests

Theirs will also be a private affair just like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s with close friends and family in attendance only. Some of their friends from the movie industry will also be part of the celebrations which include Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Deepika, Ranveer wedding trousseau

Reports state ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is being roped in for designing Deepika’s outfits for the wedding events.

However, Ranveer’s designer has not been confirmed as yet.

“The couple will head for a brief honeymoon before Ranveer dives into the promotions of Simmba which opens on December 28,” the report said.