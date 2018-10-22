Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
Moving forward

Moving forward
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia, England reject cricket fixing as probe launched

SYDNEY: Australia and England Monday rejected fresh allegations about corruption in cricket by television news channel Al Jazeera, which claimed there had been 26 spot-fixing incidents in 15 international matches.

In a follow-up documentary to one aired earlier this year, the Qatari-based broadcaster reported on Sunday that a small group of England players allegedly cheated in seven games between 2011 and 2012.

It claimed Australian players were similarly involved in five matches over the same period, Pakistan players in three and players from other, unidentified, teams in one match.

"In some cases, both teams appear to have delivered a fix," it said, pointing to purported recordings of a match-fixer calling in the fixes to a notorious Indian bookmaker linked to organised crime.

It alleged that the suspected fixes were usually carried out by batsmen who agreed to underperform.

Among the matches cited were England against India at Lord's, South Africa versus Australia in Cape Town, and several games during England's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

The International Cricket Council said it had launched an investigation and would work with professional independent betting analysts.

"The ICC is committed to working to uphold integrity in cricket," said the head of the governing body's anti-corruption unit Alex Marshall.

"As you would expect we will again take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make seriously and will investigate fully."

The ICC also launched a probe after the original Al Jazeera documentary and in August Marshall said "we have been able to discount a number of claims made in the programme and continue to pursue other aspects".

That documentary alleged corruption among Australia and England players in games in 2016 and 2017.

Those claims were dismissed by both countries, with the latest documentary sparking a similar response from Cricket Australia and the England Cricket Board.

"Cricket Australia takes a zero-tolerance approach against anyone trying to compromise the integrity of the game, and to suggest anything otherwise is unsubstantiated and incorrect," CA chief executive James Sutherland said Monday.

"We have full confidence in our players in also protecting the game."

Prior to the latest broadcast, CA's Integrity Unit conducted a review of the claims, which it said came from a "known criminal source".

"From the limited information provided by Al Jazeera, our team have not identified any issues of corruption by any current or former player," said Sutherland.

The ECB was also adamant that the claims lacked credibility.

"Whilst the limited information we have been given by Al Jazeera is poorly prepared and lacks clarity and corroboration, it has been properly assessed," it said in a statement.

"Analysis of this by the ECB integrity team has cast no doubt on the integrity or behaviour of any England player, current or former."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
Turkey vows to reveal ´naked truth´ over Khashoggi death

Turkey vows to reveal ´naked truth´ over Khashoggi death
Daily Horoscope For Monday, October 22, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Monday, October 22, 2018
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Load More load more

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14

Deepika and Ranveer finally announce wedding on Nov 14
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing