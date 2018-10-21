Sun October 21, 2018
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Judicial space

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Dams are a must now: CJP

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Shraddha, Prakash lend support to Sruthi over #MeToo post

Bollywood actors Shraddha Srinath and Prakash Raj have lent their support to Sruthi Hariharan, who has accused Arjun Sarja of sexual harassment on Saturday.

Shraddha took to Twitter and wrote, “I have known about this incident since November 2016, when @sruthihariharan and I attended a talk show together and the talk of casting couch and other related topics came up. Shruti didn’t take names that day but off camera she told us what happened.”

Later, Shraddha narrated her #MeToo story in a tweet that read, “I was once traveling by bus from Bangalore to Cochin and I woke up with a start because my co passenger – a man – his cold hand was on my crotch. I don’t have any proof of, only bad memories. Maybe I should have taken a selfie with the man with his hand on my crotch? Proof?”

Prakash Raj while calling Arjun as “pride of Kannada cinema” supported Sruthi. He said that he hopes the #MeToo movement will end the helplessness, humiliation, harassment that woman have faced for centuries.

He mentioned in a tweet, “Sruthi Hariharan is a very talented actor. And let’s not forget, Arjun Saraj is a seasoned actor and a pride of Kannada cinema. But, we should also understand the helplessness, the humiliation and the pain that Sruthi has gone through alone all these days.

Even as Arjun has denied allegations, there is nothing wrong in seeking an apology for his behavior at the time. It will show his magnanimous. Knowing or unknowingly, we men have failed to understand the sensitiveness of the needs of women since time immemorial. And it’s equally true that even women have been oblivious to their rights. Hopefully, the #MeToo movement will end the helplessness, humiliation, harassment that woman have faced for centuries. I support Sruthi Hariharan and also other women who have faced harassment.”

