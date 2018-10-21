PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Dams Fund has received a total Rs 6.4 billion so far.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 5.93 billion while Rs487.14 million was transferred from abroad, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The fund witnessed a boost after the recent speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan who urged the nation to donate generously for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Among foreign countries, the Pakistani diaspora in USA contributed Rs 193.448 million followed by UK which contributed Rs 51.45 million and United Arab Emirates (UAE) donated Rs 45.8 million for the dams'' fund.

Meanwhile, the SBP has issued a list of top 10 donors both on institution and individual level.

Among institutions, up to October 18, the highest donation of Rs 1.01 billion was paid by employees of government of Punjab, followed by Pak Army which donated Rs 582.1 million for the dams'' fund.

Similarly, HQ CWO SPD contributed Rs 201.1 million, Bahria Town contributed Rs 110.13 million, PAF Rs 100.3 million, HBL Islamic Charity Rs 100 million, and Qarshi Industry Rs 50 million.

Among individuals, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donated Rs 20 million, Abdul Hanan Khan Rs 19.88 million, Zeeshan Ahmed Rs 15 million, Saqib Razzaq, Mian Muhammad Azhar, Hassan Anjum and Faisal Abbas contributed Rs 10 million each,Similarly, according to the SBP update, an amount of Rs 103.24 million has also been received for the fund through SMS service of various companies.