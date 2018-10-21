Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Dams Fund has received a total Rs 6.4 billion so far.

The countrywide contribution to the fund stood at Rs 5.93 billion while Rs487.14 million was transferred from abroad, according to an update issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The fund witnessed a boost after the recent speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan who urged the nation to donate generously for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

Among foreign countries, the Pakistani diaspora in USA contributed Rs 193.448 million followed by UK which contributed Rs 51.45 million and United Arab Emirates (UAE) donated Rs 45.8 million for the dams'' fund.

Meanwhile, the SBP has issued a list of top 10 donors both on institution and individual level.

Among institutions, up to October 18, the highest donation of Rs 1.01 billion was paid by employees of government of Punjab, followed by Pak Army which donated Rs 582.1 million for the dams'' fund.

Similarly, HQ CWO SPD contributed Rs 201.1 million, Bahria Town contributed Rs 110.13 million, PAF Rs 100.3 million, HBL Islamic Charity Rs 100 million, and Qarshi Industry Rs 50 million.

Among individuals, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donated Rs 20 million, Abdul Hanan Khan Rs 19.88 million, Zeeshan Ahmed Rs 15 million, Saqib Razzaq, Mian Muhammad Azhar, Hassan Anjum and Faisal Abbas contributed Rs 10 million each,Similarly, according to the SBP update, an amount of Rs 103.24 million has also been received for the fund through SMS service of various companies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Vote count begins as polling ends in NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71

Vote count begins as polling ends in NA-247, PS-111 and PK-71
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
MQM-P, PTI workers confront at Karachi election camp during by-polls

MQM-P, PTI workers confront at Karachi election camp during by-polls

Woman who threatened cops in Islamabad taken into custody

Woman who threatened cops in Islamabad taken into custody

Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of runners compete in smoggy Delhi half marathon

Thousands of runners compete in smoggy Delhi half marathon
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
India win toss, bowl against West Indies in first ODI

India win toss, bowl against West Indies in first ODI

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing