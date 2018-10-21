Noted Urdu poet thrashed, attacked with acid in India

Noted Urdu poet Hashim Firozabadi was beaten up by a group of men and attacked with acid and when he allegedly tried to confront them for sexually harassing a girl in Firozabad’s Rasoolpur area on Saturday, Indian Express reported.

Firozabadi told Indian news agency ANI, “A man came to me yesterday and said he won’t send his daughters to school as they are regularly molested by some miscreants who also make obscene phone calls to them. He was scared to go to the police and asked me to talk to miscreants. It’s a result of my attempt.”

Firozabadi suffered severe burn injuries on his face and chest.

He has lodged a complaint against four men at the Rasoolpur police station. The accused, however, are reportedly absconding.