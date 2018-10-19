Fri October 19, 2018
Web Desk
October 19, 2018

PCB issues show cause notice to Ahmad Shahzad

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show cause notice to cricketer Ahmad Shahzad for violating the rules by playing cricket whilst serving a period of ineligibility.

In the show cause, PCB has asked to explain why proceedings should not be initiated against him for apparently violating the terms of the Agreed Sanction Agreement entered into with PCB and the PCB Anti Doping Rules by playing cricket whilst serving a period of ineligibility.

Ahmad has been required to respond by or before 25th October 2018.

Ahmed Shehzad was banned for four months effective from July 10th by the PCB for violating the board’s Anti-Doping Rules.

Ahmed was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on July 10 for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018.

He was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (“PCB Rules”).

Ahmad accepted that he has committed the violations but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Ahmed, agreed sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB rules have been reached.

A four (04) month period of ineligibility, commencing from the date of his provisional suspension has been imposed on Ahmed. Additionally, as a part of his rehabilitation process Ahmed shall also deliver lectures on anti-doping to such audiences and at such places as the PCB may require.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani emphasised that “PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket”.

