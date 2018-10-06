Ahmed Shehzad gets four-month doping ban

LAHORE: Ahmed Shehzad has been banned for four months effective from July 10th by the PCB for violating the board’s Anti-Doping Rules, says a press release.

Ahmed was provisionally suspended and was issued a notice of charge by PCB on July 10 for the presence of a prohibited substance in his sample which was collected through an in-competition doping test during the Pakistan Cup 2018.

Ahmed was charged with two anti-doping violations of the PCB Anti-Doping Rules 2016 (“PCB Rules”).

Ahmad accepted that he has committed the violations but had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance. Pursuant to a request from Ahmed, agreed sanctions under Article 8.6 of the PCB rules have been reached.

A four (04) month period of ineligibility, commencing from the date of his provisional suspension has been imposed on Ahmed. Additionally, as a part of his rehabilitation process Ahmed shall also deliver lectures on anti-doping to such audiences and at such places as the PCB may require. The public decision containing the detailed agreed sanctions will be uploaded on PCB’s official website.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani emphasised that “PCB has a zero tolerance policy towards doping in cricket”.