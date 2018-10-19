Fri October 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

Meesha Shafi submits response to Ali Zafar's defamation notice

LAHORE: Meesha Shafi ,who had accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment few months ago, has submitted a response to a defamation case filed against her by the renowned artist.

On Thursday, in her reply to the court, the 36-year-old singer  Shafi has stated that Ali Zafar had harassed her on more than two occasions.

In her response she submitted through her counsels Mohammad Saqib Jilani and Advocate Tasawwur, Shafi reiterated: "Ali Zafar harassed [me] at a private studio and family functions."

Denying all allegations of slander made by Ali Zafar in his notice, Shafi stated that she had been "compelled" to take action against Zafar because of the harassment incidents, adding that Zafar had also harassed several other female artists aside from her.

Urging the court to dismiss the suit, she said that  Zafar "is trying to pretend innocent before the court".

After receiving the reply, the court summoned the lawyers for both artists to present their arguments at the next hearing, scheduled for November 5.

On April 19, the musician and singer  Meesha Sahfi, tweeted: "I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry, Ali Zafar . It has been an extremely traumatic experience for me and my family. I feel betrayed by his behaviour and attitude and I know that I'm not alone."

While  Shafi’s lawyer was reported to have said that Meesha’s claims are the statement of truth, therefore, it was her legal right  to file a complaint against the one who harassed her multiple times.

He went on to say : “We have made it clear with our previous response that our client was harassed by Ali. So we’re sure to prove the same with evidences.”

He added that they have attached testimonies of several women accusing Ali of sexual misconduct with their reply and the previous dismissal order by the ombudsman.

Meanwhile, Zafar’s legal team  hopes that justice prevails. “Thank God they have finally given the due respect to the law, this was their last chance given by the court,” adding; “Maligning Ali Zafar  without any proof is disgusting. Each and everyone involved in the conspiracy will soon be answerable."

