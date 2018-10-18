Daily Horoscope For Thursday, October 18, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to sit down with friends and partners to make long-range travel plans. It’s also a good day to discuss future plans for higher education, publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Use today’s energy to clear up red-tape details about insurance matters, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property.

You’ll find it easy to pay attention to detail.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is an excellent day to sit down with others to hash out issues that might concern either party. People are in a receptive frame of mind, and they want practical results.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You can accomplish a lot at work today.

Choose routine work that you might normally avoid, because you have excellent concentration today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a good day for partners to discuss the care of children. It’s also a good day to discuss future vacations and the details they might entail.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Sit down with family members to plan repairs or discuss future options for family members. People are patient and willing to look at many approaches to things.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Choose any work that requires attention to detail today, because you have the endurance, the concentration and the willingness to do routine work. Just get it out of the way!

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’re willing to work hard for your money today, because thrift and frugality are high on your list. If shopping, you will buy only items that are practical and long-lasting.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It’s easy to accept obligations and duties today, because you see the benefits of doing so. You also have a desire to keep things practical and orderly. (Physical comforts are low on your list.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s a wonderful day for research of any kind! Roll up your sleeves and begin, because you will find what you’re looking for.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with someone older, wiser or more experienced can benefit you today.

Make sure you don’t do all the talking. Listen to what others have to say.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

It’s easy to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs today because you appear conscientious and hardworking. They see you as an asset to any project.