Wed October 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, October 17, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Surprise opportunities to travel or explore publishing, the media, medicine and the law might drop in your lap today. Grab whatever it is, because your window of opportunity is brief.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. Don’t worry about attached strings. Just say, “Thank you.”

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Relations with partners and close friends will hold a few surprises today. Be ready for this. Also, you could meet a real character today.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your daily routine at work will be interrupted today because of high-tech equipment. Computer crashes, power outages or the introduction of new equipment might leave you stalled in the water.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Surprise flirtations will make your day! This could be a lucky day for many of you. However, it’s a mildly accident-prone day for your children, so be alert.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your home routine will change today, perhaps due to small appliances breaking down or minor breakages. Someone unexpected might knock on your door. (Is the posse after you?)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign, so slow down and take it easy. Pay attention to whatever you’re doing. Be aware.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Make friends with your bank account today. Something unpredictable with cash flow or possessions might take place. Try to keep track of whatever you have and own.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel more emotional than usual today because the Moon is in your sign. Fun, socialsurprises might occur; however, parents should keep an eye on their kids.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In a way, this is a restless day for you. It’s as if you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop.(Which, you know, will not fit you and be ugly.) Do something that is pleasurable and fun!

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A friend could surprise you today, or alternatively, you might meet someone who is a realcharacter. Meanwhile, group discussions might cause you to change your goals.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You suddenly will be thrust (briefly) in the limelight today. Bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs will notice you. Something unexpected or surprising will accompany this event. Be prepared.

