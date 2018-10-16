Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 16, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 15, 2018



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Congratulations; you have survived the Full Moon. Avoid important decisions about inheritances, shared property, taxes and insurance matters. (Just for today.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Well, you survived the biggest Full Moon of the year for you, and perhaps it wasn’t easy. Just relax today. This is a poor day to shop or make important decisions. Chill out.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Although you have a desire to get better organized, don’t be hard on yourself today. Take it easy. Avoid shopping, except for food. Stay mellow.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

The dust is starting to settle after yesterday’s intense Full Moon. Just go into survival mode today. Don’t attempt anything important. Easy does it.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This recent Full Moon was exhausting. Therefore, give yourself a play day. Just take it easy, and avoid important discussions with anyone. Caution about shopping, except for food.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Although you’re very keen to get things done now, try to wait a bit. Today is a poor day for important decisions and for spending money (except for food). Keep treading water.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The past few days generated some tension with the Full Moon, especially about money and possessions. Now it’s time to recuperate and replenish yourself. Just rest.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ll feel better now that this Full Moon has peaked in your sign. Relations with partners and close friends might still be iffy. Don’t try to patch things up, not yet. Keep a low profile today.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work quietly on your own today if you want to continue getting better organized. Don’t make demands on others. And don’t make important decisions or major purchases.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Differences with others might have occurred lately. It’s too soon to rectify any wrongs. People need to lick their wounds today. Just rest.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do whatever you can to rebuild good relationships within the family, but don’t make any promises to anyone. Go gently, and be considerate.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

The energy out there is still mildly accident-prone for you, so be careful. Today you will misplace things, forget things or not know what’s happening. It’s no big deal. Relax.