Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 15, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, October 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The New Moon in your sign today is the perfect opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your appearance. Just remember: You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Give yourself some quiet time today to get in touch with your inner world. When you calm your mind, your whole world seems calmer. Try it.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Give serious thought to your hopes and dreams for the future. Today is the perfect day (New Moon) to think about how to make these dreams a reality.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Are you happy with your life direction in general? Are you headed in the

direction you want to go? Think about this today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Is there any further training or education you could get that would improve your job, perhaps improve the quality of your life? It’s never too late to learn something!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your attitude toward paying bills is important. How willing are you to pull your weight and assume the responsibilities for the debts you have created?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The only New Moon directly opposite your sign is taking place today. This is your chance to think about how you can improve your partnerships and close friendships.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What can you do to improve your job? What can you do to improve your attitude toward your job? Can you get a better job? And what’s the story with your health?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Think about vacations, sports events and playful times with children that will bring greater joy to your life. Can you make plans to make some of this happen?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s New Moon urges you to think about how to improve where you live and also how to improve your family relationships. What are two things you could do?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think about your style of communicating with others. Do people understand what you’re saying?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a good day to think about your cash flow, earnings power and assets, i.e., what you own. Are you in control of your assets? 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition

China grants Pakistan status of 'Guest of Honor' at global exhibition
Latest party position after by-election 2018 results

Latest party position after by-election 2018 results
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 11 NA, 24 PA seats
By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats

By-election 2018: Unofficial results of all 24 Provincial Assemblies seats
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed