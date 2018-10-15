Daily horoscope for Monday, October 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

The New Moon in your sign today is the perfect opportunity for you to think about how you can improve your appearance. Just remember: You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Give yourself some quiet time today to get in touch with your inner world. When you calm your mind, your whole world seems calmer. Try it.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Give serious thought to your hopes and dreams for the future. Today is the perfect day (New Moon) to think about how to make these dreams a reality.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Are you happy with your life direction in general? Are you headed in the

direction you want to go? Think about this today.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Is there any further training or education you could get that would improve your job, perhaps improve the quality of your life? It’s never too late to learn something!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your attitude toward paying bills is important. How willing are you to pull your weight and assume the responsibilities for the debts you have created?

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The only New Moon directly opposite your sign is taking place today. This is your chance to think about how you can improve your partnerships and close friendships.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

What can you do to improve your job? What can you do to improve your attitude toward your job? Can you get a better job? And what’s the story with your health?

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Think about vacations, sports events and playful times with children that will bring greater joy to your life. Can you make plans to make some of this happen?

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s New Moon urges you to think about how to improve where you live and also how to improve your family relationships. What are two things you could do?

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This might be the best day of the year for you to think about your style of communicating with others. Do people understand what you’re saying?

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

This is a good day to think about your cash flow, earnings power and assets, i.e., what you own. Are you in control of your assets?