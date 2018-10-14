Sun October 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Damned before trial

Damned before trial
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Six million people to have job opportunity
Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends

Government to arrange $2-3 bn stopgap financing from friends
PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PM Imran inaugurates Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school

PTI’s Ali Tareen lauds Sardar Ali Shah for enrolling daughter in govt school
My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi

Donkey King: Massive response to premiere in Karachi
Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

CPEC projects worth $28bln completed in 4 years

World

Web Desk
October 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 13, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You will meet new faces or see new places today, because there is a fresh quality to everything. Something will be new, new, new! And interesting!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Hidden secrets might be revealed today, secrets which could surprise you. Or in turn, you might be trying to hide a secret?

Anything could happen today.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might be caught off guard in a group meeting today by someone. Alternatively, you might surprise others with unexpected news or some kind of different behavior.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Hidden feelings of rebellion might leak out today. Despite your desire to pretend you are going along with the party line, you probably don’t agree in some way. (This is hard for you to hide.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

People, especially in group settings, will surprise you today. Perhaps they are rebellious or trying to flaunt their independence. You might not be sure how to react.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do not oppose authority figures today, because their reaction might catch you off guard. People have little patience today!

(It’s easy to be recklessly impulsive.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Surprise opportunities to travel might delight you today. Similarly, unexpected opportunities to get further training or education might fall in your lap.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected gifts and goodies might come your way today. Or the opposite could happen (although less likely); you suddenly might have to pay your share of something. (Ouch.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partners and close friends are full of surprises today. Expect a few detours if you have plans. In fact, someone might demand more space or freedom in the relationship.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Computer crashes, power outages, canceled appointments and staff shortages are just some things that are likely to happen at work today.

Forewarned is forearmed.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone day for children in your care or for your own kids. Be extra vigilant in order to avoid any problems. In the same vein (different arm), romance is shaky today. You might meet somebody new who is different!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Something unusual will upset your home routine today. Small appliances might break down, minor breakages could occur or perhaps just surprise company will drop by.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hurricane Michael death toll hits 17, officials say it could rise

Hurricane Michael death toll hits 17, officials say it could rise
Tens of thousands stage anti-racism march in Berlin

Tens of thousands stage anti-racism march in Berlin
Thousands rally in Chicago against Trump´s 'anti-woman agenda'

Thousands rally in Chicago against Trump´s 'anti-woman agenda'
Death toll in Afghanistan election rally blast climbs to at least 22 - officials

Death toll in Afghanistan election rally blast climbs to at least 22 - officials
Load More load more

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed