Daily horoscope for Sunday, October 14, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You will meet new faces or see new places today, because there is a fresh quality to everything. Something will be new, new, new! And interesting!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Hidden secrets might be revealed today, secrets which could surprise you. Or in turn, you might be trying to hide a secret?

Anything could happen today.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You might be caught off guard in a group meeting today by someone. Alternatively, you might surprise others with unexpected news or some kind of different behavior.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Hidden feelings of rebellion might leak out today. Despite your desire to pretend you are going along with the party line, you probably don’t agree in some way. (This is hard for you to hide.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

People, especially in group settings, will surprise you today. Perhaps they are rebellious or trying to flaunt their independence. You might not be sure how to react.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do not oppose authority figures today, because their reaction might catch you off guard. People have little patience today!

(It’s easy to be recklessly impulsive.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Surprise opportunities to travel might delight you today. Similarly, unexpected opportunities to get further training or education might fall in your lap.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Unexpected gifts and goodies might come your way today. Or the opposite could happen (although less likely); you suddenly might have to pay your share of something. (Ouch.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Partners and close friends are full of surprises today. Expect a few detours if you have plans. In fact, someone might demand more space or freedom in the relationship.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Computer crashes, power outages, canceled appointments and staff shortages are just some things that are likely to happen at work today.

Forewarned is forearmed.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an accident-prone day for children in your care or for your own kids. Be extra vigilant in order to avoid any problems. In the same vein (different arm), romance is shaky today. You might meet somebody new who is different!

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Something unusual will upset your home routine today. Small appliances might break down, minor breakages could occur or perhaps just surprise company will drop by.