Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 13, 2018

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 13, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.



Daily horoscope for Friday, October 12, 2018



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This New Moon energy is the best time to think about how you’re handling your money, and how you’re caring for your possessions. What’s the story?

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)



While the New Moon is still in your sign, it’s the perfect time to think about how to improve your closest relationships, as well as your appearance and the impression you create on others.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

It will benefit you now to give some thought to your spiritual life. What are the inner principles that guide you every day?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Are you happy with the friendships you have? If you want to have more friends, the solution is simple: Be friendly!

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the only New Moon that urges you to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you really want to go?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What further education, experience or travel can you get that will help you now? It’s never too late to learn and expand your world.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Are you happy with how things are being settled regarding shared property, debt, taxes and jointly held property? Are you happy with your share?

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This New Moon directly opposite your sign is the only New Moon that will be opposite your sign all year. It’s your best opportunity to improve your closest relationships.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)



What can you do to improve your job or your attitude toward your job, or perhaps even to get a better job? This is the best day of the year to ponder this issue.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today’s New Moon urges you to think of the balance between play and work in your life. What do you think of your balance? Do you work too much or play too much? Think about it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

What can you do to improve your home and how you appreciate your home? Similarly, what can you do to improve your relationships with family members? This is the day to think about these things.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Communication with others is important. How is your communication? Do people understand what you mean, and vice versa?



