Sabarimala temple: Indian police charge protesters

Nilackal, India: Indian police with batons on Wednesday charged a group of more than one hundred protestors trying to prevent women accessing one of the country's holiest Hindu sites, an AFP reporter at the scene said.



Demonstrators threw stones at police on the way to the hilltop Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in the southern state of Kerala, which has been ordered by India's top court to admit women of all ages from later Wednesday.