Wed October 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 17, 2018

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

The world’s favourite Indo-western couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are eager to tie the knot sooner than you expect. According to a report published by India Today, the duo will reportedly get married on December 2 in Indian city Jodhpur.

The report further states that the power couple’s marriage festivities will be a three-day affair commencing November 30.

 Moreover, just like their roka ceremony, the wedding too will be held at a private gathering with 200 close guests in attendance.

Nick and Priyanka, who made their relationship official by getting engaged a couple of months after dating each other, will be getting married before Nick’s elder brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner.

The duo’s nuptials will incorporate Indian as well as western traditions and will be an amalgamation of both cultures. 

