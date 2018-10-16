Kangana Ranaut calls out Bollywood hotshots for keeping silent on #MeToo

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is now calling out the industry’s stalwarts for remaining silent amidst the turmoil of #MeToo that recently broke out in India.



After alleging that the director of her super hit film ‘Queen’ Vikas Bahl had sexually harassed her, the dauntless star is now naming and shaming the prominent names in the Bollywood industry for choosing to remain hush about the prevailing wave of #MeToo in India.

A report by the Deccan Chronicle cites the actor as saying: “Where are people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi? These people should also come out and speak. Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks — he tweets about it ten times. What about this? This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?”

Furthermore, urging the first-rate actors to voice out their own experiences, Kangana stated: “Why are A-list actresses not sharing their stories? I am the only one. It’s not enough for just one person to talk.”

“I don’t want to discourage the lone fighters like me. There are some people who will slap their offenders right then and there, but there are also women who need to be empowered,” she added further.