Tue October 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t support me when I was harassed: Chitrangda Singh

The latest actress to break silence on the #MeToo movement is Chitrangda Singh who opened up about her experience of sexual harassment.

The bathing Bollywood beauty recently shed light on how she was harassed on the sets of 2017 film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’.

Speaking about the details of the incident the actress said how she was not comfortable doing an intimate scene in the film and that she had expressed her discomfort over it.

 However, the producer and director of the film used force to intimidate and harass her pressing her to do the lovemaking scene while subjecting her to threats.

The ‘Desi Boyz’ starlet even added that her co-star Nawazuddin chose to keep quiet while knowing everything and didn’t help her when he clearly could.  

