Mon October 15, 2018
APP
October 15, 2018

LHC overrules objection on Sharjeel Khan's plea to strike name off ECL

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Waheed of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday overruled a registrar office's objection on a petition, filed by cricketer Sharjeel Khan for removing his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petitioner''s counsel had submitted that the office had put objection on the maintainability of the petition.

He, however, pleaded with the court that the office had no jurisdiction to decide the maintainability of a petition.

At this, the court overruled the objection and ordered for fixing it before a bench.

The cricketer, through his petition, submitted that he was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions placed on him.

He argued that his name was illegally placed on the ECL. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for removing his name.

Khan was slapped with a five-year ban for playing cricket by a PCB-appointed Anti-Corruption Unit last year after he was found guilty of spot-fixing in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

