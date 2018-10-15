Saif Ali claims to have also gotten harassed, but not sexually

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he too had been a victim of harassment, but not sexually.



During an interview, the 48-year old actor recalled that he had encountered harassment 25 years ago, an incident which still angers him today.

“I have also been harassed in my career, not sexually, but I have been harassed 25 years ago and I am still angry about it. Most people don’t understand other people. It is very difficult to understand other people’s pain. I don’t want to talk about it because I am not important today. Even when I think about what happened with me I still get angry. Today, we have to look after women,” he stated.

The Race actor went on to laud the #MeToo wave that has swept over India presently with his own Netflix original Sacred Games falling prey due to sexual harassment allegations placed on its writer Varun Grover along with director Vikas Bahl.

“People are offended and they want justice. What it is happening is good and it gives you a sense that something is happening,” he stated.

The megastar went on to state: “You are removing someone (from the job) and it is a big deal. You are removing a person, but everybody has worked on a project so you have to balance things. People who have sexually harassed and abused women should pay for it.”

Moreover, the actor in reference of Bipasha Basu alleging Sajid Khan of misconduct stated: ““I don’t remember anything like this happening genuinely because if it would have happened I would not have been comfortable in that environment or allowed it to happen in front of me. I would hate an atmosphere where women are being looked down upon or mistreated in any way. I don’t think that’s how an atmosphere should be.”

Adding that he will not be working alongside those accused of misconduct, Khan stated: “We all need to have the same attitude. I don’t want to work with them. We have to understand that how these people are behaving, it is not ok, it is disgusting.”